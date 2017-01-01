Zero-maintenance headless WordPress hosting
We handle site security by making your website static
The principle behind HardyPress is simple: visitors access a completely static version of your website. Your real WordPress installation lives on a separate domain and only runs when an editor needs to make some changes to the content.
Our systems operate smoothly with the most popular contact form plugins available on WordPress such as Contact Form 7; use your contact forms and HardyPress together.
We’ll scrape your website’s pages for you and supplement your search box to create instant recommendations for your visitors.
If your plugins do not possess front-facing dynamic components, then feel free to continue using them and HardyPress at the same time.
Our system also protects your site from malicious attacks as a static version of your website is all that’s accessed by your visitors. With static pages, attackers will have zero-chances to breach your websites security.
We have 20 locations around the world that utilize SSD technology; this enables us to deliver your website to visitors within milliseconds. HardyPress will allow you to reach the full potential of your website and enable it to functional at optimal speeds.
Sign up and import your existing sites to HardyPress: you'll never have to worry again about performance, maintenance and security.