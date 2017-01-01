  • English
Zero-maintenance headless WordPress hosting

Unbreakable websites,
up to 10x faster!

We handle site security by making your website static

No need to upgrade WordPress or plugins. Just imagine that.

The principle behind HardyPress is simple: visitors access a completely static version of your website. Your real WordPress installation lives on a separate domain and only runs when an editor needs to make some changes to the content.

“Wait.. static? What about search and contact forms on my site?”

Support for Contact Forms 7

Our systems operate smoothly with the most popular contact form plugins available on WordPress such as Contact Form 7; use your contact forms and HardyPress together.

Instant search out of the box

We’ll scrape your website’s pages for you and supplement your search box to create instant recommendations for your visitors.

Keep using plugins

If your plugins do not possess front-facing dynamic components, then feel free to continue using them and HardyPress at the same time.

Save hundreds of maintenance hours/year with our static hosting solution

Montly PlanYearly plan


Personal Website
€5/month

Best for personal use

  • One website
  • Storage: 500MB
  • Data transfer: 50GB/m
  • CF7: 100 emails per month
  • Email Support
  • Unlimited backups

Professional Website
€25/month

30 days free trial

  • Multiple websites
  • Storage: 3GB
  • Data transfer: 500GB/m
  • CF7: 1000 emails per month
  • Live-Chat Support
  • Unlimited backups

VPS
€80/month

Best for web agency

  • Multiple websites
  • Storage: 30GB
  • Data transfer: 2TB/m
  • CF7: 5000 emails per month
  • Phone Support
  • Unlimited backups

Enterprise
from €350/month

For mission critical projects

  • Multiple websites
  • Storage: Custom
  • Data transfer: Custom
  • CF7: Custom
  • Phone Support
  • Unlimited backups
  • Custom advanced features

Your website stays safe. No matter what!

Our system also protects your site from malicious attacks as a static version of your website is all that’s accessed by your visitors. With static pages, attackers will have zero-chances to breach your websites security.

Super speed for your website to impress your visitor.

We have 20 locations around the world that utilize SSD technology; this enables us to deliver your website to visitors within milliseconds. HardyPress will allow you to reach the full potential of your website and enable it to functional at optimal speeds.

We give awesome service,
See how customers love us.

“HardyPress seems absolutely awesome, BTW, static-sites are definitely a better solution for most needs and having it baked into a hosted-platform is great.”

Chris

“The benefits of the service to me are that I wouldn't have to do a find and replace on a exported static site to add a form. I'm already sold on the idea of static wordpress sites.”

James

“Nice to see a C level email response. I wish you all the very best growth in terms of sales as well as profits. I hope customers will get the awesome support for a long time. You are disrupting wordpress hosting for good. Best of luck! ”

Basil

“I want to wake up in a world, three years from now, where 20% of all WordPress sites are hosted by HardyPress, and those 20% of sites never get hacked.”

Asheesh

“I really like Hardpress. Your team is big and should spread the message more! I felt that not many people know how cool Hardypress is”

Kevin

Start saving hundreds of maintenance hours/year

Sign up and import your existing sites to HardyPress: you'll never have to worry again about performance, maintenance and security.

